Digicel PCL Four-Day cricket …Jaguars in control despite Campbell 71

Permaul grabs 19th 5-Wkt haul, Motie takes 4-66

By Sean Devers

On another steaming hot day, Guyana Jaguars ended day two of their opening game in the Digicel PCL Regional four-day cricket contest in control despite an entertaining 71 from 23-year-old John Campbell.

By end of the day the Jaguars had reached 26 without loss in their second innings with Shemron Hetymer (18) and Rajendra Chandrika (8) and an overall lead of 116 runs.

The Jaguars began the day on 279-7 and lost their remaining wickets for 19 runs in 35 minutes as Skipper Nikita Miller finished with 4-71 and debutant Derval Green, the most impressive pacer in the match, 3-72.

The Scorpions lost their sting and slumped from 134-2 to 208 all out in the final session on a pitch which, although still slow and two-paced, played much better than it did on the first day.

Campbell’s attacking innings lasted 101 balls and was decorated with 10 boundaries and he shared in a 73-run opening stand with Guyanese Trevon Griffith, who reached the ropes twice in a 63-ball 20. Campbell then added 40 with Devon Thomas, who hit three fours and his 54-ball 20 on his 27th birthday.

West Indies ‘A’ team batsman Andrew McCarty (36) and Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood (18) were the only others to reach 15 as left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (5-60) captured his 19th five-wicket haul and ninth at Providence.

The 27-year-old Permaul, who has taken 108 of his 358 First-Class wickets at Providence, got support from fellow Albion, Guyana and West Indies ‘A’ team left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie who took 4-66. West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph who bowled with lively pace, took the other wicket to fall. Permaul is the fifth bowler to claim 300 Regional First-Class wickets.

A handful of spectators watched as Green induced Permaul (10) to edge a catch to the Keeper at 287-8 before Hooper (12) was brilliantly run out by Griffith after hitting two fours in his 31-minute innings, while Joseph (0) was removed next ball by Miller.

Scorpions began in positive fashion with Campbell racing to his sixth half-century at this level with a flurry of shots while Griffith curbed his natural aggression to play the supporting role.

The pugnacious Campbell got going by stroking Joseph for four before a sweetly timed cover drive off left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer reached the ropes like a scud missile.

The Bajan pacer was unlucky not to see the back of Campbell when on 14 when Vishaul Singh at short mid wicket failed to hold a difficult offering.

Hooper, the cousin of former West Indies Captain Carl Hooper and the fifth player from Rose Hall Town Club to play First-Class cricket, began with two maidens before Griffith slapped him for four and dumped him back over his head for six as he bowled too fast and flat.

Reifer was stroked for a boundary by Campbell who reversed swept Permaul’s first ball of the match and straight drove him next ball for fours. Campbell oozed confidence and struck Hooper down the ground before pulling him brutally for boundaries. After testing Griffith with a quick bouncer, Joseph produced a beauty to bowl the DCC left-hander just when he was beginning to flow but Thomas joined Campbell and stroked Joseph for consecutive fours before Campbell spanked Permaul for four to post the 100 in the 32nd over. Campbell (66) caught Singh at cover napping when he blasted Motie ‘uppishly’ for four as Singh took evasive action but was soon bowled by Permaul at 113-2.

Blackwood played some audacious shots but just when was beginning to look threatening he inexplicably charged Motie and was stumped by a ‘mile’ before Thomas was also stumped off Motie as two wickets tumbled in the space of five runs to take the sting out of the Scorpions and leave them on 139-4.

McCarty deposited Motie for a couple of sixes in the same over and along with Chadwick Walton, who has a Masters in Sports Science, took the score to 164-4 by Tea.

However, Walton (14) was LBW to Motie off the second ball after the break and Green (5) was bowled by Permaul at 178-6.

McCarty played an imperious ‘inside out’ shot over the extra cover boundary to move into the 30s but once he was spectacularly taken off Permaul at short cover by an airborne Chanderpaul, in what must be one of the most stupendous catches at Regional level, at 191-7, Permaul and Motie polished off the tail in quick time.

Hetymer tucked Marquino Mindley for four in the first over before Chandrika who made 86 in the first innings, cut him to the point boundary as the Jaguars roared to a solid start. They will hope to build on that today when play resumes at 09:30 hrs and with a larger crowd anticipated the task of the security guards at the gate of the Stadium who were told that everyone who enters the venue must put their names and address in a book, could be a very difficult one.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 298 (Shiv Chanderpaul 91, Rajendra Chandrika 86, Raymon Reifer 40; Nikita Miller 4-71, Derval Green 3-72) and 26 without loss.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 208 (John Campbell 71, Andre McCarthy 36; Veerasammy Permaul 5-60, Gudakesh Motie 4-61.

At Warner Park: Pride trail by 275 runs with seven wickets intact.

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 377 (Nkrumah Bonner 94, Rahkeem Cornwall 84, Jahmar Hamilton 65, Chesney Hughes 31, Kieran Powell 26; Kenroy Williams 4-26, Kevin Stoute 3-35)

BARBADOS PRIDE 102 for three (Roston Chase 29, Omar Phillips 24; Rahkeem Cornwall 2-42).