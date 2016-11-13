Dem boys seh…Contracts now get like a sweet woman

…if I cant get you nobody gun get you

Old people always seh that what is play fuh li’l boy is death fun crappo. Soulja Bai come into power and he promise to correct all dem problems. Dem talk bout de corruption in de tender board and all who give contract or money and don’t care how much wuk dem contractor do.

Dem boys never realize that was a case of people giving away money to mek things look good. De more money dem give away de more it look like if de economy booming. Soulja Bai seh that this done. But he didn’t bargain fuh he own people who like money. And these people got friends who like contracts.

To avoid de problems dem set up de Public Procurement Commission. That was de agency that gun see that people get dem contract de right way. Now it look like de same thing wha use to happen gun happen again.

IDB always giving Guyana money. This time dem give money to construct water treatment plant. Guyana got contractors to build roads and bridge but even that dem don’t do good. But some of these contractors want to mek water treatment plant.

In Jagdeo time all who got friend in de government use to get contract. In Soulja Bai time dem boys hear that some people who got friends in de government also think dem can get contract. De IDB hear bout a certain contractor who got friends in de government and who push hard to get de contract. De IDB man see certain moves and right away he order that this contractor can’t get de contract.

Dem boys still can’t believe it. De government scrap de whole tender and decide to try it again. Somebody really want to give dem contractor friend the wuk. Was de same thing wid de contract fuh de smart meters. Is four times GPL tender fuh dem meter and in four times de tender scrap. Dem friends ain’t getting it.

Is like de man and he sweet woman. If I can’t get you nobody can’t get you.

Talk half and wait fuh de next treatment plant tender.