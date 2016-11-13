Death in hinterland leaves woman seeking answers

…after police rank allegedly fleeces her

Denelli Whyte-Walker of Tuschen, East Bank, Essequibo wants the relevant authorities to find out what exactly occurred, following the death of her 21-year-old son, Denio “Redman” Walker. Walker who died on October 11, last, at Blackwater Creek in the Cuyuni, was said to be sick with the flu that day.

He left his camp area after telling a friend, Trenton “Pickey” Yearwood, with whom he would have travelled to the interior on September 15, 2016, that he was going down to the creek to cool down his body from the fever.

About five minutes later, Yearwood learnt that something happened to Redman and that he should come and check right away. When he got there he saw that Redman was seriously injured. He found out that his friend fell from a tree vine, unto the boat in the water below.

Yearwood and two others assisted in taking Walker back to the camp. The man was not responding for a while. When Walker regained consciousness, he reportedly said, “Pray for me, I gon’ dead”. Yearwood said that he held onto his friend’s hands, comforting him. He told him that they came together and that they were going to leave together.

Yearwood, having observed the serious nature of his friend’s injuries ran to call a Spanish Medic in the area, since the location is on the border with Venezuela. The Medic came and checked for a pulse but reportedly didn’t find any.

A post mortem done at the Georgetown Pubic Hospital Incorporated (GPHC), on October 14, 2016 would show that Walker died on October 11, 2016, with a ruptured spleen and liver and blunt trauma to the abdomen as the cause of death.

Mrs Whyte-Walker said that she received news from her other two children about her son’s sudden death. This of course was a shock for the widowed mother; she said that her children informed her that Yearwood contacted his relatives who reside next door to inform them about Walker’s death.

On the night of October 12, 2016, Yearwood contacted her and informed her that he was at Iteringbang Police Station, with her son’s body. At this point she began making arrangements for the body to be transported to Georgetown for burial. It had already been a day since he would have died.

Walker’s body was transported from Blackwater Creek to Iteringbang, using the employer’s excavator the following day after he reportedly died.

One Inspector Benn at Iteringbang Police Station, confirmed that her son’s body was there and that they would be forced to proceed with burying him right there as body was already starting to decay.

The Inspector told her that it was Wednesday night and that flights in and out of the area only operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

She said that she pleaded with the Inspector who recommended that she contact one Steve (only name given), who “deals with these kinds of things.”

On October 14, Whyte-Walker contacted the said Steve, who told her that the price for transporting a body to the city is GY$450,000. She said that she negotiated and explained that she doesn’t work for that amount of money; she stated that she contacted Inspector Benn again who would then tell her to contact a Corporal Jobe, who also said that was the price for bringing the body out. However, after Steve and Corporal Jobe lowered the price to $300,000, she agreed to pay.

Whyte-Walker said that she requested to go on the flight so as to ensure that it was indeed her son’s body. Both the Corporal and Steve agreed that she should go. While on her way to the Eugene Correia International Airport, she said that Steve called her and told her not to bother go to the airport since the flight had already left.

She said that she had already picked up a body bag at GDF and a bottle of formalin and as she was already on her way she decided to go and make sure that the flight had indeed left to go pick up the body.

She stated that it was at this stage she began feeling suspicious, when at the airport she found out that the flight was from Air Services Limited and that it had indeed left for the interior to pick up a body. She said that the police had ordered it.

She said that she contacted Yearwood about travelling with the flight and the body. At this point Yearwood explained that the said flight came in with goods, when it was supposed to have been empty.

Back in the city the body was picked up by Sandy’s Funeral Home and escorted by the police to the funeral parlour. She stated that she didn’t recognise her son, as his eyes were bulged and his tongue was out of his mouth. She said that she recognised him from his tattooed arm with his name.

She stated that on October 20, she went to the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) at Eve Leary, where she spoke to a Mr. Mackhanlall, who contacted the acting Crime Chief, Hugh Jessemy. She noted that they appeared to be surprised after she told them her story.

She said that they informed her that it was the responsibility of the police to pay to have deaths transported from the interior. She was then put on to another Officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who told her that he would have to talk to the Officer in Charge at the Fraud Unit about the matter.

Divisional Detective Inspector (DDI), Inspector Elexey of ‘F’ Division wasn’t even aware of any such incident. He then contacted Inspector Blair at Iteringbang Police Station, who said that he would have sent statements to Corporal Jobe, who allegedly never uplifted them from the airport.

Corporal Jobe was sent to uplift the file. The files were indeed at the airport. Jobe promised to contact her but to date has not done so.

On the 28th October, 2016 she contacted Corporal Jobe, who informed that he couldn’t disclose what the statements were. He then said that a file was being prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further advice.

Whyte-Walker said that she still has not received an official statement about what happened to her son. She stated that the police informed her that her son was not working with anyone at the time of his death, yet his employer’s wife sent her money following Denio Walker’s death.

She is seeking closure to find out what really happened to her son.