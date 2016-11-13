Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s and St. Agnes clash for 2016 title

-St. Pius play West Ruimveldt for third place

Defending champion St. Angela’s, despite winning by a slim 1-0 margin against 2013

title holders St. Pius, placed themselves in a solid position to defend their Courts Pee Wee Schools Football crown.

Appearing in the second semi-final at the Banks DIH ground yesterday, Seon Cato broke a 0-0 halftime stalemate two minutes into the final period when he fired past the St. Pius custodian for a 1-0 lead.

After that both teams attacked with menace, but it was the reigning champs that looked more threatening and were unlucky not to push ahead further, denied by a spectacular save from the St. Pius goalkeeper to keep the game on a knife’s edge.

In the end, St. Angela’s managed to defend their small advantage to make it to the championship for the second time in succession.

Earlier, St. Agnes enjoyed a similar margin of victory in their clash against West Ruimveldt, courtesy of a Nikhail Carter thunderbolt that caught the opposition defenders in confusion as to whose responsibility it was to head the ball into touch, before it eluded everyone including the goalkeeper and found its way into the back of the net on the stroke of full time to send their band of supporters into a frenzy.

It now means that St. Angela’s take on St. Agnes and the early prognosis is that this encounter could be an explosive one, while West Ruimveldt and St. Pius will battle for third place next Sunday, at the same venue.

Starting time is 14:00 hrs for the third place playoff, while the final is set for one hour later.

Presentation of prizes will be conducted immediately after.

In the day’s full results:

Semi-finals

Game-1

St. Angela’s-1 vs St. Pius-0

Seon Cato-17th

Game-2

West Ruimveldt-0 vs St. Agnes-1

Nikhail Carter-30th

5-8 Section

Game-1

F.E. Pollard-1 vs Marian Academy-1

Marian Academy won 4-2 on sudden death kicks

F.E. Pollard Scorer

Bryan Wharton-2nd

Marian Scorer

Michael Alphonso-48th

Game-2

St. Stephens-0 vs North Georgetown-0

North Georgetown won 5-4 on sudden death kicks

9-12 Section

Game-1

Tucville-0 vs St. Margaret’s-1

Mickelle Andrews-32nd

Game-2

Stella Maris-0 vs Winfer Gardens-1

Makhaya Munroe-32nd

13-16 Section

Game-1

St. Gabriel’s-0 vs South Ruimveldt-4

Saleem Rameshwar-2nd and 8th

John Simon-10th

Antonio Leitch-12th

Game-2

Redeemer-1 vs Mae’s Primary-0

Deshawn Lynch-6th