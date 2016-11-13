Cops hunt Michael Payne killer

Latest update November 13th, 2016 12:59 AM
The police are hunting for the man who shot and killed 27-year-old Michael Junior Payne on Friday when he went to the suspect’s home at La Penitence Street, Georgetown to collect his bicycle.
The suspect has been identified only as “Beggar”.
According to information received, Payne and the suspect were involved in a bitter argument, around 22:00 hrs on Thursday, during which Payne left and went into his shop.
The other individual allegedly picked up Payne’s bicycle and rode away.
Around 6:00 hrs on Friday, Payne, along with a cousin, went to the suspect’s home at La Penitence Street, Albouystown, to collect the bicycle.
Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division, Calvin Brutus, said that based on information received, Payne and his cousin called for the suspect, but after receiving no response, they decided to bang on the door a couple of times.
Kaieteur News was told that it was while banging on the door that neighbours heard several gunshots coming from the suspect’s home.
Payne sustained three gunshot wounds, while his cousin managed to escape without injuries and is assisting the police with information.
Payne’s relatives said that they were informed that their relative was involved in an argument the night before with someone from Albouystown.
They suspected that his death is linked to the same individual.
