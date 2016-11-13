Abused woman withdraws charge against army officer

Just days after newly appointed Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier George Lewis, warned ranks not to get themselves entangled with the law and not to abuse their spouses, a senior rank has found himself in hot water.

Randy Les Flores, 29, a Lieutenant in the Guyana Defence Force, appeared on Wednesday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s court on two assault charges.

In the first charge he is accused of assaulting Rishan Edwards, the mother of his child, of Kent Street, with intent to cause her actual bodily harm. That incident occurred on Saturday October 5, at the Sher’s Night Club in Pitt Street, New Amsterdam.

According to the Prosecution, the man and woman do not live together because of past differences. On the day in question the woman and some friends were at the club when she was approached by Les Flores who held on to her neck and dealt her two cuffs to her face causing her to receive injuries.

The matter was reported to the Central Police Station and the man was arrested and charged.

In the second charge the army officer is accused of using threatening language on the woman on November 7, last, at the Central Police Station during the process of a confrontation. He threatened to kill her if she did not ‘done the story.’

He admitted scrambling the woman and choking her, but denied cuffing her. In court he pleaded not guilty to both charges. Edwards then told the court that she does not wish to offer evidence in the matters.

The magistrate dismissed the matter and placed Les Flores on a bond to keep the peace for two years.

If he finds himself before the court and is guilty on any charge he will be required to serve two years in jail.

The court also heard that the accused was charged with a similar offence during 2015, but the woman had withdrawn the charge and asked the court to warn Les Flores.