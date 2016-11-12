Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women’s Development League continues with Round of Eight this weekend

Nov 12, 2016 Sports 0

Georgetown: The Women’s Development League, under the aegis of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) and the National Association of Women’s Football (NAWF) will recommence this weekend with a “Round of Eight”, knock-out round.
This weekend will see four matches at varying venues on the following days:

Today, Saturday: District Two first-place finisher will go against the second-place finisher of District One – Kwakwani Strikers vs Fruta Conquerors FC – at the Kwakwani Community Centre Ground from15:00hrs.
Tomorrow, Sunday: District Two third-place finisher will play District three first-place finisher – NA United vs Paiwomak FC – at St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem at 15:00hrs.
District Three second-place finisher will play District One third-place finisher – St. Ignatius vs Foxy Ladies at St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem at 16:00hrs.
To date, among the top goal-scorers are Jolade Trim of Kwakwani Strikers with thirteen goals followed by Abioce Heywood and Sasha James of the Guyana Defence Force with six and five goals respectively.
The game between District One first-place finisher – GDF – against District Two second-place finisher – Demerara Queens – will be played in Linden on Thursday, 17th November, 2016.
The three-month league will realize the participation of thirteen (13) clubs drawn from three geographically designated districts:
a. District One – North East District comprising Georgetown, West Demerara, Essequibo and Bartica Regional Football Associations.
b. District Two – North West District comprising Berbice, East Demerara, East Bank and the Upper Demerara Football Associations and
c. District Three – Rupununi Regional Football Association The Women’s Development League is designed to facilitate competitive women’s football participation, create public awareness of the sport and to expand the players’ pool.
Admission to all games is free.

More in this category

Sports

PCL Four-Day cricket …Shiv (91), Chandrika (86) rally Jaguars to 279-7 in battle of attrition at Providence

PCL Four-Day cricket …Shiv (91), Chandrika (86) rally Jaguars...

Nov 12, 2016

Shiv Chanderpaul proved that there is no substitute for experience as he fell nine runs short of his 72nd First-Class ton, while Rajendra Chandrika stroked an entertaining 86 as Guyana Jaguars...
Read More
Shewjattan aiming for success against rivals

Shewjattan aiming for success against rivals

Nov 12, 2016

Darren Bravo’s poor performances did not merit higher contract – Cameron

Darren Bravo’s poor performances did not merit...

Nov 12, 2016

RHTY&SC, MS extends congrats to Eon Hooper on his senior Guyana call up

RHTY&SC, MS extends congrats to Eon Hooper...

Nov 12, 2016

Six member team for Barbados invitational weightlifting championship

Six member team for Barbados invitational...

Nov 12, 2016

Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Nov 12, 2016

NBS cricket on this weekend

NBS cricket on this weekend

Nov 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch