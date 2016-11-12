Women’s Development League continues with Round of Eight this weekend

Georgetown: The Women’s Development League, under the aegis of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) and the National Association of Women’s Football (NAWF) will recommence this weekend with a “Round of Eight”, knock-out round.

This weekend will see four matches at varying venues on the following days:

Today, Saturday: District Two first-place finisher will go against the second-place finisher of District One – Kwakwani Strikers vs Fruta Conquerors FC – at the Kwakwani Community Centre Ground from15:00hrs.

Tomorrow, Sunday: District Two third-place finisher will play District three first-place finisher – NA United vs Paiwomak FC – at St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem at 15:00hrs.

District Three second-place finisher will play District One third-place finisher – St. Ignatius vs Foxy Ladies at St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem at 16:00hrs.

To date, among the top goal-scorers are Jolade Trim of Kwakwani Strikers with thirteen goals followed by Abioce Heywood and Sasha James of the Guyana Defence Force with six and five goals respectively.

The game between District One first-place finisher – GDF – against District Two second-place finisher – Demerara Queens – will be played in Linden on Thursday, 17th November, 2016.

The three-month league will realize the participation of thirteen (13) clubs drawn from three geographically designated districts:

a. District One – North East District comprising Georgetown, West Demerara, Essequibo and Bartica Regional Football Associations.

b. District Two – North West District comprising Berbice, East Demerara, East Bank and the Upper Demerara Football Associations and

c. District Three – Rupununi Regional Football Association The Women’s Development League is designed to facilitate competitive women’s football participation, create public awareness of the sport and to expand the players’ pool.

Admission to all games is free.