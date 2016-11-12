Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:30 AM

Trump and De Pope give people thing to talk

Nov 12, 2016

People still vex because Trump win de elections but wha got people more worried is the racism. In Guyana dem boys know that de two major races got problem wid each other. Since you miss is we and dem.
De only time dem does agree is when dem deh in some sports ground or when dem beating likka. Dem is friend under those conditions but nobody ain’t inviting de other to dem home unless dem is more than friend like Uncle Glenn and Uncle Adam.
Well when Soulja Bai come to power he promise to mek Guyana just like America. He gun mek people wuk hard and enjoy vacation. De Hambassador fuh de States even support him because almost all dem Guyanese who apply fuh visa get through. Dem was going to pick up de accent and practice how to walk like Americans.
Trump come to power and de Americans start to behave like Guyanese. De fuss day after he win de elections dem protest de results. In fact, according to dem boys, de people still protesting just like how Guyanese use to protest when Janet and Jagdeo win de elections.
Then Trump get dem to do wha Guyanese use to do, call one another hurtful names. Now Guyanese saying that dem don’t want to go back to de States because is just like living in Guyana.
Dem boys also trying to get people to understand that everybody can’t be like de Pope Philbert. People don’t know de man like how dem boys know him. This was a man who was an obeah man. He mek money, but not as fast as when he form de church.
De man set up de church, rent a hotel and then move in to he own place. De thing that dem boys notice is that most of de congregation is woman. De Pope behave like De Rooster. He tek all dem Mother Hen and dem was glad to go and seh prayers wid him in bed. De Pope like to watch he self in action so he tek out photos and video.
Now that people put dem hand pun de video and de photos he shame to go back in de church. Dem boys want to know if he obeah couldn’t warn him bout de action he woulda create.
Talk half and watch how de Pope dangling in more ways than one.

