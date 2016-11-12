Six member team for Barbados invitational weightlifting championship

Two days after staging a lift off at the Michael Parris Fitness Centre in the National Park,

Georgetown, the executives of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (G.A.W.A) have selected six lifters to represent Guyana at the Barbados invitational weightlifting championship, on that Island from November 24-28.

The team comprises Jonathan Ford and Dillon Mahadeo, both of the Cross Fit 592 Gym and Sean Bristol of the Michael Parris Fitness Centre, in the open category. Sean Cozier, will assume coaching duties, while General Secretary (GAWA), Seon Erskine, will accompany the lifters as the Masseur/Physio; Bertram Austin will manage the team.

Meanwhile, the tournament will also facilitate a Masters segment and Colin McKoy and Deion Nurse are scheduled to represent Guyana in this category; Nurse will compete in the 54-59 age group while Cozier will flex his muscles in the 40-44 years category.

The event is dubbed as the first of its kind in the region in over forty years and will attract teams from Trinidad, Aruba, Puerto Rico, Curacao and Guyana.

The lifters are all in pristine shape following the receipt of a quantity of weightlifting gears and equipment on donated to the GAWA from its parent body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). Mr. Erskine had received the gift and had said then that it would aid in the preparations for the imminent tournament in Barbados. “These gears will be used to further the GAWA’s developmental agenda,” he had assured.