Shewjattan aiming for success against rivals

Not one to be afraid of mixing it up with the established competitors in the Group 4

category, local speedster Rupie Shewjattan speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Thursday said he is relishing the opportunity to go up against the best in the Caribbean.

The occasion is the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship at the South Dakota Circuit.

The experienced racer, who pilots a Mitsubishi Evolution VI said the past year has taught him a valuable lesson and that is that sometimes it takes time to get all the issues with the car rectified.

Following a period of consistent performances, Shewjattan speaking at his business location said he is back.

“I want to send out a challenge to everyone that takes to the grid in the Group 4 division that I’m back and doing well in the category is the goal I’ve set myself,” he said.

Shewjattan, who is no stranger to success, having dominated the Group 1 and 2 categories for some time, before taking a hiatus from the sport, has returned with his Mitsubishi Evolution machine purchased from former Caribbean speed king Jamaican Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore.

According to Shewjattan, after experiencing problems with the handling of the car he decided to take some time off to get the problem corrected and was happy to report that all the issues that previously plagued the car are in the past and fans could expect a good performance from him tomorrow.

He stated that he is relishing the opportunity to race against drivers such as current Caribbean champion Kristian Jeffrey and his father Kevin as well as the other drivers such as Danny Persaud and Jamaicans Gore and Peter Rae.

Shewjattan paid respect to the skills of those drivers, but reminded that he will not be entering the race to be counted as ‘also ran’, but rather to rumble with the best there is.

He was happy to report that the machine is in top condition, adding that the current recorded speed of the car is on par with any other in the group.

Shewjattan is no new kid on the block, having entered competitive racing in 1996 when he chewed up the opposition in the Group 1 category with his EP 71 Toyota Starlet, before graduating to the Group 2 division, when he drove a EP82 Starlet with similar success.

His exploits reached its peak when he raced in the Caribbean against some of the best drivers in the region at that time and according to him, his focus is to return to those days when his hunger for racing success was at an all time high.

Fans are warned not to miss the exciting Shewjattan as he turns up the boost tomorrow against the best there is regionally.

He extended thanks to the following sponsors, Auto Fashion, Stag Beer, Palm Court, Buddy’s, Auto Color, Agri Parts.