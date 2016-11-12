RHTY&SC, MS extends congrats to Eon Hooper on his senior Guyana call up

The Patron, Management and Members of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is extending heartfelt congratulations to our member Eon Hooper on his call up to the Guyana’s Senior Cricket team. He earned a late selection to replace West Indies player Devendra Bishoo for the first match of the West Insides Cricket Board four day first class season, a release from the club stated.

The entire Club would like to salute Eon Hooper on his well-earned selection and wish him well in the upcoming tournament. The twenty five years old all-rounder joined the RHTY&SC, MS in 2003 at the tender age of 12 years and over the years has represented the Club at all levels. Eon started his cricketing career as an opening batsman and part-time off-spinner. Over the years he successfully led the RHTY&SC Under 17, under 19 and Under 23 to Championship honours. In 2015, he was named as one of the top twenty five cricketers produced by the Club when it celebrated its Silver Jubilee celebration and has also won numerous awards at our annual awards ceremony.

Hooper is the fifth fully produced RHTY&SC cricketer and the seventh overall to be selected to play for the National Senior team. The others are Esuan Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Rajiv Ivan and Andre Percival. We at the Club are very proud of the unbelievable success we have made in our short history and with upcoming cricketing stars like Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall and Brandon Corlette we are confident that our cricketing legacy would continue in the future.

The Management of the Club would like to remind Eon that our success over the years has been due to a simple but proven formula of sheer hard work, personal discipline, faith in the God we serve and dedication. It is our hope that he would continue to follow the formula and make us proud when given the opportunity to play. Congrats and we are very proud of you, the release informed.