Redeemer, North Georgetown, St. Pius triumph

Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:40 AM
Redeemer, North Georgetown and St. Pius won their respective zones of the Georgetown leg of the
Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy Progression one tournament which was played recently at the National Resource Centre.
Redeemer beat Bel Air Primary in the East Georgetown final. Batting first, Redeemer made 180-2 with Kevin George scoring 148, while Linden Ogle got 52. Shivanie Small took two wickets.
Bel Air were bowled out for 58 in reply. Kai James made 15; Shurlon Millington, Ogle and Wayne Vansertima took two wickets each.
North Georgetown overcame St. Agnes by 63 runs in the North final. North Georgetown managed 106-4, batting first. Shiloh Adams stroked 42, while Shaquille Jones made 24. St. Agnes were sent packing for 43 in response. Nigel Lowe, Kellon King and Yannick Norton picked up two wickets each.
In the South final, St. Pius defeated Enterprise Primary. Enterprise took first knock and were bowled out for 89 in 10 overs. Jonathan Duesbury made 12 and Julius Ross 11. St. Pius replied with 90-4 in 10 overs. Akeem Pereira made 37 and Deshan Dummet 17.
At West Demerara, La Grange beat Malgre Tout. La Grange took first strike and posted 173-3. Satyanand Persaud struck 81 and Shaquan Adams 27. Malgre Tout were skittled for 53 in reply. (Zaheer Mohamed)
