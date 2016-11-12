NSC completes cricket coaching workshop on EBD

The National Sports Commission held a cricket coaching workshop for teachers on the

East Bank of Demerara. The clinic was facilitated by Coach Latchman Yadram and teachers were given lectures on the basics of the cricket at the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC.

Yadram thanked the teachers for the interest shown and urged them to work with the students while the teachers welcomed the initiative.