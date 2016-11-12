NBS cricket on this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament is set to continue this weekend with several matches.

Today, Muslim Youth Organisation will host Malteenoes SC (Hortence Isaacs and Andre Horry are the umpires), Guyana Defence Force will entertain Diplomats (Moses Ramnarine and Cyril Goberdhan) and Third Class will play Sophia at MSC (Daniel Richmond and Cyril Garnath).

Tomorrow, MYO will be at home to GNIC SC (Isaacs and Zaheer Mohamed), Third Class will journey to GDF (Javed Persaud and Deon Feassal) and Sophia will travel to Everest (Delvin Austin and Ramnarine).