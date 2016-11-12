Masters football tourney concludes tomorrow

Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:30 AM
North Georgetown will take on South Georgetown in the final game of the best of three Masters football series from 10:00hrs at the GFC tomorrow.
The first encounter ended 1-1, while South won the second 2-1. Among the players that will be on show are Anthony Stanton, Deon Barnwell, Dane Kendall, Shawn O’ Neil, Olea Pedro and Dirk Exeter.
The winner will take home the Frank Alphonso Junior trophy.
Following the conclusion of this competition an inter association masters tournament will commence on November 26 involving teams from Berbice, Linden, Georgetown, West Demerara and East Coast Demerara.
Nov 12, 2016Shiv Chanderpaul proved that there is no substitute for experience as he fell nine runs short of his 72nd First-Class ton, while Rajendra Chandrika stroked an entertaining 86 as Guyana Jaguars...
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
As I devour the news all over the world about what Donald Trump will do when he settles into the White House, a consensus... more
There is no spat over the reversal of the ‘promotion’ of ranks of the Guyana Police Force. The government is wickedly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more