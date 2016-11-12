Masters football tourney concludes tomorrow

North Georgetown will take on South Georgetown in the final game of the best of three Masters football series from 10:00hrs at the GFC tomorrow.

The first encounter ended 1-1, while South won the second 2-1. Among the players that will be on show are Anthony Stanton, Deon Barnwell, Dane Kendall, Shawn O’ Neil, Olea Pedro and Dirk Exeter.

The winner will take home the Frank Alphonso Junior trophy.

Following the conclusion of this competition an inter association masters tournament will commence on November 26 involving teams from Berbice, Linden, Georgetown, West Demerara and East Coast Demerara.