Man gunned down in Albouystown following dispute

A 27-year-old father of one was gunned down around 06:30 hrs yesterday at La Penitence

Street, Albouystown, when he went to collect a bicycle from a man, who he was involved in an argument with the night before at Ketley Street, Charlestown.
The dead man has been identified as Michael Junior Payne of Tuckeit Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens.
Payne, who operated a small shop at Ketley Street, was shot to the head, chest and upper left hand. He was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Hospital.
According to information received, Payne and the suspect were involved in a bitter argument, around 22:00 hrs on Thursday, during which Payne left and went into his shop.
The other individual allegedly picked up Payne’s bicycle and rode away.
Around 06:00 hrs yesterday, Payne, along with a cousin, went to the suspect’s home at La Penitence Street, Albouystown, to collect the bicycle.
Acting Commander of ‘A’ Division, Calvin Brutus said that based on information received, Payne and his cousin called out for the suspect, but after receiving no response, they decided to bang on the door a couple of times.
Kaieteur News was told that it was while banging on the door that neighbours heard several gunshots coming from the suspect’s home.
Payne sustained three gunshot wounds, while his cousin managed to escape without injuries and is assisting the police with information.
The suspect, who has been identified as “Beggar” has not been arrested as yet.
At Payne’s relatives’ home in Charlestown yesterday, a female cousin named Ashanti said that they were informed that their relative was involved in an argument the night before with someone from Albouystown. They suspected that his death is linked to the same individual.
The young lady recalled that they were at home when someone came and informed them that the young man had been shot in Albouystown.
She refuted claims that the now dead man was a person of questionable character, but stressed that, “He is not a problem child, but if you come in he way, normal thing.”
Meanwhile, the family stressed that it was only a few months ago that they lost one of their relatives, O’Riley Small, who was riddled with bullets by a gunman dressed in a “hoodie”. The 31-year-old Smyth Street resident was shot at least ten times just as he returned home after a night out at one of the city’s night spots.

