Law student accused of stealing bank card, withdrawing cash

A 26-year-old law student yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of simple larceny.

The court heard that Kevon Henry, on November 3, at Camp Street, Georgetown, stole one Republic Bank card belonging to Marlon Arthur and withdrew $90,000 from the owner’s account.

Henry pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that on the day in question, Arthur left his bank card along with his pin number with a female friend, who happens to be Henry’s girlfriend.

Henry allegedly stole the card from his girlfriend and went to Republic Bank on the day in question and withdrew the money.

The Prosecutor stated that there is a video footage showing the defendant withdrawing the money.

Henry was placed on $50,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on November 28.