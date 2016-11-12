Indigenous styles expected to “speak loudest” on Fashion Weekend

The eager trio of Abigail Buckley, Vanda and Marcella Allicock are ready to take

the Indigenous Segment of the Sonia Noel’s Fashion Weekend by storm. Their more than 30 creations will be showcased tonight when the week of activities continues at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Patrons have been promised that the indigenous culture will speak the loudest through the array of stylish handiwork produced by the designers from Surama, North Rupununi.

Vanda Allicock, who has been producing trendy indigenous wear, spoke candidly about this highly anticipated activity which, according to her, will feature a variety of Guyana’s unique birds and animals.

“Most of this collection has to do with birds, since they are from the environment. Most of the ideas came from George Simon. He had an art exhibition and because some paintings are so expensive you can’t afford to buy them, so I came up with the idea of pieces of art as part of the clothes,” Allicock explained.

She is hoping “to have a fruitful outcome of this experience.”

Allicock said that designer Sonia Noel is her biggest inspiration and that it will be an honour to witness her designs on the runway. This, she says, will be a demonstration of true success realised over the years. The designs were produced from cotton, beads, seeds, and paintings among other indigenous materials.

Abigail Buckley, who began her career with the Surama Culture Group approximately ten years ago, said she is optimistic that this weekend’s fashion show will further catapult her career.

Allicock said, “We are trying to show people that we are not just trying to capture the wildlife, but that we can also wear it. You can actually have a picture of wildlife on you, like a feather or something. The beadwork, you can use it to decorate clothes… natural cotton.”

Buckley acknowledged that while she is nervous, she has every intention of holding things together so her maiden exploit can be a resounding success.

Marcella Allicock, a veteran in the industry, has welcomed the initiative, since it has the potential of further boosting the economic abilities of the village.

When the idea was first mooted, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, who also has direct responsibility for women development, said she was certain the indigenous designers would not disappoint. She also said that she is pleased that the designers were afforded the opportunity of working under the watchful eye of Sonia Noel who, according to the Minister, will serve as their “guide on how to really turn out clothing featuring their natural talent and their beads, straw, wood and everything.”

Tonight’s extravaganza starts at 20:00 hours.