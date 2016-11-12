Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:40 AM
Independence SC and Belle West recorded victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament continued recently.
At Joe Vieira Park, Independence SC beat Players SC by eight wickets. Batting first, Players SC scored 168 all out in 19.1 overs. Yogendra Ramanan made 38; John Paton took 3-20 and Reaz Esau 3-29. Independence SC responded with 171-2 in 16.1 overs. Safraz Esau struck 96 with six fours and 10 sixes, while Ashkaya Persaud made 53.
At Meten-Meer- Zorg, Belle West overcame the host by 55 runs. Belle West took first strike and posted 138-9. Mahendra Pratabji got 29 and Rodman Da Silva 23. The home team were skittled for 73 in 12.3 overs in reply. Safraz Shakur grabbed 5-16 and Ravindra Thakur 2-5.
Nov 12, 2016Shiv Chanderpaul proved that there is no substitute for experience as he fell nine runs short of his 72nd First-Class ton, while Rajendra Chandrika stroked an entertaining 86 as Guyana Jaguars...
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
Nov 12, 2016
As I devour the news all over the world about what Donald Trump will do when he settles into the White House, a consensus... more
There is no spat over the reversal of the ‘promotion’ of ranks of the Guyana Police Force. The government is wickedly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more