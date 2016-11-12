Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:40 AM

Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Independence SC and Belle West recorded victories when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament continued recently.
At Joe Vieira Park, Independence SC beat Players SC by eight wickets. Batting first, Players SC scored 168 all out in 19.1 overs. Yogendra Ramanan made 38; John Paton took 3-20 and Reaz Esau 3-29. Independence SC responded with 171-2 in 16.1 overs. Safraz Esau struck 96 with six fours and 10 sixes, while Ashkaya Persaud made 53.
At Meten-Meer- Zorg, Belle West overcame the host by 55 runs. Belle West took first strike and posted 138-9. Mahendra Pratabji got 29 and Rodman Da Silva 23. The home team were skittled for 73 in 12.3 overs in reply. Safraz Shakur grabbed 5-16 and Ravindra Thakur 2-5.

