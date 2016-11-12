GSCL Inc premier tournament to commence on November 25

The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Premier Competition will commence

on November 25 at several venues in Georgetown. The competition which will be played in the Open and Masters categories will conclude on November 27.

The Masters division (Over 45-year old) will see the champions taking home $500,000, while in the Open category the winning team will pocket $600,000.

Interested teams are required to pay an entrance fee of $40,000 while on match days they are also responsible for their own balls, meals and water.

According to Organising Secretary of the GSCL, Samuel Kingston matches will be played at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Everest Cricket Club, Carifesta Sports Complex, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), and GNIC grounds from 9:30hrs.

Kingston stated that all teams registering for the Over-45 category must submit photo identification preferably valid passports on or before November 18 for every member of their 15-man squad.

Registration will be done by contacting the GSCL Inc at 69 Seafort Street Campbellville or telephone 619-5103.

The tournament is receiving vast support from Panama with HL Latino, Beifa Zona Libre, Quick and Mayo Zona Libre already on board. On the local scene, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus – The Computer Store and Crown Mining have all thrown their corporate support for the three-day event. So far for 2016, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League has successfully run off the Digimax Softball Cup and the Regal Sports Competition, while another Regal Sports tournament is approaching the quarterfinals stage.