GFF officially launch Stag Elite League

-new date set for kickoff

Albeit the doubt that four top teams might be absent in this edition of the Stag Elite League,

the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) went ahead and officially launched the second season of the competition on Thursday, at the Federation’s Head Office in Section ‘K’ Campbellville.

The event to be played over two rounds will begin on November 20th at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

In the absence of Alpha United, Slingerz FC, Pele and Georgetown Football Club (GFC), all of who have officially withdrawn from the League, six clubs will now battle for top honours.

The clubs that will compete are: Buxton United, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Fruta Conquerors, Monedderlust FC, Topp XX and Victoria Kings and fixtures are expected to be drawn shortly, with the closure of the registration period pushed back to yesterday to accommodate any of the four protesting teams’ change of heart.

Total prize monies for the championship is GY$18,000,000, an increase from the first season’s entire winnings of GY$15,000,000.

At the briefing it was announced that a few new sponsors have come on board and they are Marics Guyana Incorporated (Inc.), Camex Restaurants Inc. under their Church’s Chicken brand, the National Communications Network (NCN), EC Vieira Investments Limited, the Pan American Health Organization and Impressions Branding.

President of the GFF Wayne Forde speaking at the occasion showered praise on Platinum sponsor Ansa McAl for its resoluteness in staying the course despite the recent imbroglio surrounding the withdrawal of the four teams, adding that the relationship between the two parties remain strong since they share a common vision for the tournament.

Forde further thanked the latest addition of sponsors for coming onboard to help raise the championship to unparalleled heights, noting “the main objective of the event is player development”.

According to the GFF Boss, high quality coaching alongside financial remuneration will also have a “positive impact on player’s development”, asserting “We need all hands on deck to push the sport forward” from all the relevant stakeholders.

Stag Beer Brand Representative Linden Henry in his remarks underlined the importance of the event, adding that the players will be the focus of the impending season as the inaugural year was fixated on the actual event.

Marketing and Sales Manager of Marics Guyana Incorporated Romel Richmond said, “It’s a privilege to be a part of the event. We see this as an opportunity for youth development in country”.

He stated, “Football and sport is the driving force of the economy in any country”, stating by partnering with the federation, the company will be able to contribute in this regard. He further revealed that the company has donated a Honda XR 150cc motorcycle for the most valuable player (MVP) of the event.

Chief Executive Officer of NCN Lennox Cornette said, “NCN is really proud to be a part of the event. Elite suggest what we are aiming for and what is the long term objective, goal and vision”.

He added that football is rivaling cricket as the leading sport in the country since it is loved by many locals, announcing “I want to ensure that NCN partners fully with the league and we are looking to highlight players in many ways”.

According to him, footballers have a life off the field and that he is pleased they will be compensated for their services, adding the event will provide a platform for Guyana to develop and that the company is grateful for the opportunity provided by the GFF.

Director of Trading at Camex Restaurants Dawn Braithwaite in her presentation said, “We are pleased to be a part of the event and we assure you that we will continue in whatever way we can”. She further urged the GFF to focus on the academic aspect of player development, revealing, “We don’t believe in only feeding hungry bellies but hungry minds”.