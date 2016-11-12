Fix It Electronics Service Centre supports Flying Ace Track Attack meet

Set for tomorrow, the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam holds their fourth

annual 2016 Track Attack cycling event and more businesses are coming on board with sponsorship help for the activity slated for the Rose Hall Community Center Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

Former club cyclist and now businessman of the Fix It Electronics Establishment of Trinity Street New Amsterdam, Leone Cipirani, on Thursday made a presentation to the Club to help to offset expenses for the event.

Speaking at the simple ceremony Cipirani stated that he remembered his days as a cyclist and expressed pleasure in being able to assist his former club and be a part of the activity. He is also happy to be associated with the FACC again because the club has a good track record and has been a pacesetter over the years.

Roberts for his part thanked Cipirani and the Fix It Establishment for coming on board and wished him all the best in the future.

According to Roberts there will be a number of cycling and athletics events for all categories. There will be events for open riders, juniors, juveniles, BMX, veterans, school boys, starters, females and school girls including the 5000, 3000 and 1500meters events and the devil take the hindmost.

All the top cyclists and athletes from the club and Berbice area are expected to take part in the day’s action.

Roberts said that he expects a large turnout of participants, especially among the juniors and school children. Particularly among those selected from the three districts in Berbice namely New Amsterdam/Canje, West Berbice and Corentyne to represent their area in the upcoming National School Athletics, cycling and swimming championships slated for later this month at the National Stadium.

They are also expected to be football, softball cricket and volleyball.

A number of novelty events are expected to be staged while there will also be trampoline and bouncy castle.

The day’s event is expected to begin at 10:00 hrs.

Among other sponsors on board so far is First Impression Hotel, Hampshire Corentyne Berbice, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, A. Ally and Sons, Mara And Sons Business establishment, Payless Variety Store, Lewis and Sons and Water Chris Hotel. (Samuel Whyte)