Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fix It Electronics Service Centre supports Flying Ace Track Attack meet

Nov 12, 2016 Sports 0

Set for tomorrow, the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam holds their fourth

Former cyclist and businessman Leone Cipirani (right) makes the presentation.

Former cyclist and businessman Leone Cipirani (right) makes the presentation.

annual 2016 Track Attack cycling event and more businesses are coming on board with sponsorship help for the activity slated for the Rose Hall Community Center Ground, East Canje, Berbice.
Former club cyclist and now businessman of the Fix It Electronics Establishment of Trinity Street New Amsterdam, Leone Cipirani, on Thursday made a presentation to the Club to help to offset expenses for the event.
Speaking at the simple ceremony Cipirani stated that he remembered his days as a cyclist and expressed pleasure in being able to assist his former club and be a part of the activity. He is also happy to be associated with the FACC again because the club has a good track record and has been a pacesetter over the years.
Roberts for his part thanked Cipirani and the Fix It Establishment for coming on board and wished him all the best in the future.
According to Roberts there will be a number of cycling and athletics events for all categories. There will be events for open riders, juniors, juveniles, BMX, veterans, school boys, starters, females and school girls including the 5000, 3000 and 1500meters events and the devil take the hindmost.
All the top cyclists and athletes from the club and Berbice area are expected to take part in the day’s action.
Roberts said that he expects a large turnout of participants, especially among the juniors and school children. Particularly among those selected from the three districts in Berbice namely New Amsterdam/Canje, West Berbice and Corentyne to represent their area in the upcoming National School Athletics, cycling and swimming championships slated for later this month at the National Stadium.
They are also expected to be football, softball cricket and volleyball.
A number of novelty events are expected to be staged while there will also be trampoline and bouncy castle.
The day’s event is expected to begin at 10:00 hrs.
Among other sponsors on board so far is First Impression Hotel, Hampshire Corentyne Berbice, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, A. Ally and Sons, Mara And Sons Business establishment, Payless Variety Store, Lewis and Sons and Water Chris Hotel. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

PCL Four-Day cricket …Shiv (91), Chandrika (86) rally Jaguars to 279-7 in battle of attrition at Providence

PCL Four-Day cricket …Shiv (91), Chandrika (86) rally Jaguars...

Nov 12, 2016

Shiv Chanderpaul proved that there is no substitute for experience as he fell nine runs short of his 72nd First-Class ton, while Rajendra Chandrika stroked an entertaining 86 as Guyana Jaguars...
Read More
Darren Bravo’s poor performances did not merit higher contract – Cameron

Darren Bravo’s poor performances did not merit...

Nov 12, 2016

Shewjattan aiming for success against rivals

Shewjattan aiming for success against rivals

Nov 12, 2016

RHTY&SC, MS extends congrats to Eon Hooper on his senior Guyana call up

RHTY&SC, MS extends congrats to Eon Hooper...

Nov 12, 2016

Six member team for Barbados invitational weightlifting championship

Six member team for Barbados invitational...

Nov 12, 2016

Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Independence SC, Belle West triumph

Nov 12, 2016

NBS cricket on this weekend

NBS cricket on this weekend

Nov 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch