Emergency measure…Joint Services deployed to patrol ‘hot spots’

…given potential threat to domestic security, existing criminal activity

Amidst a worrying spate of armed robberies and credible information that suggests

there is a potential threat to domestic security, Government has announced that starting today, there will be joint patrols by the army and police.

The Joint Services operations will target areas that are considered hot spots for criminal activities, the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

The statement from the ministry disclosed that the decision to bring out the Joint Services was necessitated after the Government of Guyana received “credible information related to a potential domestic security threat”.

“That coupled with increased criminal activity has resulted in the decision by the administration to institute security measures in targeted areas, starting tomorrow (today). These operations will be conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).”

While the statement did not disclose what the domestic security threat was, top security and Government officials disclosed that intelligence reports are suggesting some of the recent crimes being committed are politically motivated.

The crime issue was reportedly raised with President David Granger this week during the taping of his weekly televised programme, ‘Public Interest’.

He said that it is Government’s belief that the pattern of crime suggests a campaign.

He reportedly referred to the recent Eccles home invasion of former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee, in which two employees were tied up and the place robbed, as well as another incident, in which the city home of son of accountant, Christopher Ram, was burglarised.

According to the President, he has the impression that the acts are deliberate ones to embarrass the police and Government, and would make good headlines.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several home invasions, in Berbice especially, and another at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, which grabbed headlines, in which the home owner shot one of the bandits dead.

There have been a number of gas station and supermarket robberies, with indications that the bandits prefer the faster getaway – CG motorcycles.

Still, a number of the robberies are pointing to inside jobs, with the police making significant headway in cracking the cases.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, starting today, citizens can expect to see helicopters providing aerial coverage and an increased number of police officers, along with members of the GDF on the ground in certain areas.

“Citizens are asked not be alarmed but to cooperate with security forces where necessary. The safety of all residents and visitors to Guyana remains a top priority for the administration.”

The deployment of the Joint Services ranks would come as both President Granger and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, are set to depart Guyana on a number of overseas engagements.

The police have been downplaying the robberies – which has annoyed citizens – by indicating that the statistics are pointing to a drop in serious crime as compared to last year.

However, citizens have not been buying that, expressing deep worry on social media and even in the newspapers.

Earlier this month, Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine, when acting as the force’s Commissioner, had used crime statistics from 2002 to 2007 to lash out at critics who said that crime is currently at its worst throughout the country.

Ramnarine said that the country has experienced a 17 percent decrease in serious crime as compared to the same period last year.

“For robbery under arms, 638 cases were reported for this year while 670 were made last year. For robbery with violence, there were 79 cases this year against 115 for the same period last year with a 19 percent clear up,” Ramnarine said.

Kaieteur News was told that it would be incorrect to say that crime is at its worst, since comparisons which were done between 2002 and 2008 indicate differently.

According to Ramnarine, in 2002 there were 142 reports of murder; in 2003, 206 cases were recorded; in 2004, 131 cases of murders were reported; in 2005, there were 142 murder cases; 153 cases were made the following year; 133 persons lost their lives in 2007 and in 2008, 158 murder cases were reported.

“When we weren’t solving crimes, there was a hue and cry. Now that we are solving crimes and preventing crimes, there is still a hue and cry. How do you prevent murder? How do we get into the mind of a potential murderer?” Ramnarine asked.

This newspaper was told that for eight of the instances of serious crime that occurred last month, rounds were discharged, of which five persons were shot. Two persons also lost their lives.

“The crimes that occur with violence at the barrel of the gun is the issue and not that statistically crime has increased. It is the nature of the crime, in terms of its occurrence, where violence is meted out to victims,” Ramnarine pointed out.

Meanwhile, as it relates to misconduct in the force, six policemen were dismissed last month for criminal activities and unprofessional conduct.

Ramnarine said that those dismissed included one subordinate officer and five constables. Three of the ranks were sacked for criminal activities.

Additionally, he pointed out that five ranks were transferred, pending investigation. In one of those cases, a female rank could not account for a.32 firearm which a civilian took to the Brickdam Police Station.