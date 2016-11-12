Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s vs. St. Pius clash a colossal encounter

A colossal encounter is envisaged when reigning champion St.Angela’s face former

champs St. Pius in one of the semi-finals in this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition which resumes today, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

In the other semi-final, St. Agnes tackle West Ruimveldt in what is also predicted to be another bruising clash.

The holders are undisputedly the event’s best team and will start as the favourite because of their better numbers on both ends of the field.

In attack, the North Georgetown side have recorded a tournament leading 18 goals in five matches which translates to 3.6 goals per match.

Seon Cato is the event’s top scorer with nine goals, while utility men Antwoine Vincent, Antonio McAthur and Omarie Nelson has scored four, two and two goals apiece.

Defensively, the champs are equally formidable as they are yet to be breached, anchored by the complementary twosome of McArthur and Vincent.

For 2013 champ St. Pius, the statistics make for a positive reading.

They are joint second in the attacking section with 13 goals thus far at a rate of 2.6 goals per game.

Unlike the champions, St. Pius’s attacking threat is shared amongst seven players, with Dwayne Baptiste and Kaden Wellington the main scorers with three goals each.

On the defensive side, the South Georgetown-based unit has conceded twice in the campaign.

The second semi-final affair, West Ruimveldt is favoured to seal their second berth to the final.

Offensively, West Ruimveldt has scored 13 times with Kevin Mentus, Tafrel McAllister, Tyrese Jeffrey and Kenneth Gordon scoring three, two, two and two goals respectively.

On the defensive end, the 2013 losing finalist is yet to be breached.

Although not a traditional heavyweight, St. Agnes is expected to provide a stern test for their opponent due to an impressive defensive record.

Presently, the newcomers to this stage of the tournament have only conceded once, which happened in the group stage.

From the attacking standpoint, the Church Road outfit has scored eight goals, with David Xavier and Nikhail Carter netting three and two apiece.

Winners of the tourney will receive the championship trophy, medals, a set of team uniforms and certificates, while the runners-up will collect the second place trophy, medals, six footballs and certificates.

The third placed side will receive the respective trophy, four balls and certificates while fourth placed will be presented with a trophy and certificates. The most discipline team will also be presented with a trophy.

On the individual side, the most valuable player, highest goal scorer and best goalkeeper will each receive a trophy and football cleats. The other major sponsor of the event is Banks DIH Limited through their Smalta and Rainforest Water Brands.

11:00 hrs St. Gabriel’s v/s South Ruimveldt Primary

11:00 hrs Redeemer v/s Mae’s Primary

11:45 hrs Stella Maris Primary v/s Winfer Garden Primary

11:45 hrs Tucville Primary v/s St. Margaret’s Primary

12:30 hrs F.E Pollard Primary v/s Marian Academy

12:30 hrs St. Stephen’s Primary v/s North Georgetown Primary

13:15 hrs West Ruimveldt Primary v/s St Agnes Primary Semi Finals

13:15 hrs St. Pius Primary v/s St Angela’s Primary Semi Finals