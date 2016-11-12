Latest update November 12th, 2016 12:55 AM

Cops allow relatives of missing woman to search shack

Nov 12, 2016

Police yesterday allowed the relatives of Shawnette Savory, who has been missing for more than two months, to search a shack at Belle West, West Bank Demerara, where she was reportedly last seen.

Relatives and the police yesterday as they searched for evidence of Shawnette Savory (Inset)

This was done to allow the family to look for any of the woman’s belongings which would confirm that she was indeed in the house. But nothing was found.
Detectives and Savory’s relatives searched the one-bedroom structure for evidence. A search was also carried out early this week.
The woman’s relatives have been receiving information that the 37-year-old was killed and buried under the concrete floor. The shack was built just about the time the woman went missing, and given the fact that Babita Sarjou was murdered and buried in her estranged husband’s backyard for close to six years, Savory’s relatives are worried about her fate.
Since the police started searching for the missing woman, the occupants of the house—a couple and the man’s 12-year-old son—have disappeared.
The missing woman was a friend of the female occupant of that house and she was also dating the woman’s brother.
The police were hoping to question the woman and her husband, but they fled their home. Even their relatives are claiming that they have no idea about the couple’s whereabouts.
Shawnette Savory was last seen by relatives at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on August 28, last, when she attended an uncle’s birthday party. She reportedly then headed home.
On August 30, she reportedly left her apartment, where she lives alone, to pay her electricity bill, following which she returned home, only to go out again. She never returned.
Her relatives only learned about her disappearance after Shawnette’s landlady called to say that she had not seen her tenant in days.


