Brother steals from sibling to ‘get his attention’

A 20-year-old man yesterday told the court that he stole from his brother to get his attention, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge of simple larceny.

It is alleged that Joseph Smith, between October 8 and October 9, at Mocha, East Bank Demerara, broke and entered the storage bond of his brother, Andrew Dublin, and stole one generator valued $90,000 and one pressure washer valued $90,000, both belonging to Dublin.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that on October 8, at about 18:30hrs, Andrew Dublin secured his storage bond at 50 Nelson Street, Mocha, and retired to bed. On the following morning around 05:30 hrs, he observed the lock from the storage room broken and the articles mentioned in the charge were missing.

Based on his observation he made a report to the Providence Police Station where an investigation was carried out and contact was made with the accused, who then took the police to where the articles were hidden.

The accused, when given a chance to address the court, told the magistrate that he stole the articles from his brother to get his attention. “It’s not for business; it’s just to prove a point. I asked him for a work and he ain’t pay me no mind, so I teach him a lesson.’’

Dublin told the court that his brother never asked him for any job. “He’s not focused.”

The Chief Magistrate told the accused that he needs to “sit down and think things through” because he is a young man, and cannot be going around stealing persons stuff to gain attention. “Now you have gained the whole country’s attention.”

Smith will spend the next eight weeks doing community service, Monday to Friday, three hours per day or in default, spend six months in prison.