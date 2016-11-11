Top Cop-Ramnarine conflict…Cabinet believes matter should have been dealt with internally – Harmon

The growing conflict between the Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud and the man who held the reins while he was on leave – Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine – was discussed at the level of Cabinet last Tuesday.

During the Post-Cabinet Press Briefing yesterday in Georgetown, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, told media operatives that Cabinet believes the matter should have been dealt with internally, as opposed to it getting out into the public domain.

Previous reports indicated that Persaud was on 100 days leave, which enabled Ramnarine to assume the role of Top Cop.

As Ramnarine deputised, decisions were made, including the promotion of several ranks.

Things went south when Persaud returned and made attempts to repeal these promotions.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Persaud had sent memos to Ramnarine, the Force’s Finance Officer and to Divisional and Branch Commanders, indicating that these decisions should be overturned. It is reportedly being argued that Ramnarine was not invested with the authority to make these decisions, because there was no consultation between the President of Guyana and the Opposition leader on Ramnarine’s appointment as Acting Top Cop.

Persaud, according to media reports, even reportedly quoted sections of the Constitution of Guyana, regarding appointments within the Force, to support his argument.

However, observers are questioning what was quoted, since many are saying that Ramnarine did not, or could not have arbitrarily appointed himself Acting Commissioner during Persaud’s absence – and that he was obviously given the green light to assume the important role by the relevant authorities.

Also, questions were raised, with the most recurring being why was there no objection to Ramnarine carrying out the duties of Commissioner prior to Persaud’s return.

Minister Harmon, when quizzed on what some of Cabinet’s recommendations were, said that in large organisations like the Guyana Police Force, there will always be issues which affect persons; people are going to lock horns sometime or the other.

“So you always have these things; but the important thing is that because of the importance of the Guyana Police Force to the National Security structure, it is important that these matters not occur in the public space…that they be dealt with in another way,” the Minister emphasised.

Harmon further informed media operatives that the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, was tasked with addressing the issue.

“I believe that the relationship which must exist at that level will require if a subordinate has done something that requires some amount reprimand or some amount of proper assigning, those things can be done internally. In fact, the President says that he prefers you have public praise and private reprimand.”

The Minister was asked if the matter has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers and he responded, “Well I don’t know what it is to be addressed, referred to the AG Chambers; whether there is a civil action that has been brought against the state by any person…the issue is properly under the remit of the Minister of Public Security.”