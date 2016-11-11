Rohee want publicity and he get it

Rohee sit down at he press conference and claim how crime on de increase. He talk about all dem robberies that does happen every day and how Soulja Bai ain’t got control over crime. Is now people seh that Rohee right.

De difference is that when ordinary people get rob, de police does be slow to act. When Rohee get rob, two truckload of police does respond so fast that de bandits barely dodge de corner. Dem reach home before Rohee and he outriders.

Dem boys want to know if de robbery wasn’t a setup thing. De house got nuff security. It got a high fence and grill all round de place. De place been like that fuh years. Nobody ever try to enter.

This one time two maids deh home and dem lef de front gate and de back door open fuh de first time. That is exactly when somebody rent a car, drive to de open gate and get de bandits to run up this back step and through de back door that open.

Dem boys seh that is a woman rent de car and when de robbery done she carry it back she tell dem how de car malfunction. De police find de car and it was wukking, but dem can’t find de woman.

De house dem deh close together. De neighbours can hear you when you whisper, but these men get in de house, beat de maids, tie dem up and walk out de house and nobody ain’t notice. How come strange people can walk in and out of a house and nobody ain’t see?

Rohee seh that de people didn’t tek de guns he had in de house. Dem boys watching this Nancy story closely. Dem sure that Rohee just looking fuh some publicity. And he get it. Now everybody watching he house round de clock. Dem boys want to see who more gun try fuh rob him.

Talk half and don’t tek you eye off Rohee house.