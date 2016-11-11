Robbery at Rohee’s home…Woman who rented car gave fictitious name and address

Police were yesterday still trying to track down the woman who rented the car in which three bandits escaped after Wednesday’s daring robbery at the Eccles, East Bank home of PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee.

Investigations by police revealed that the woman gave a fictitious name and address while renting the vehicle from a Croal Street auto dealer.

Detectives found this out when they attempted to locate her.

According to information, the auto dealer claimed that he had rented the car to a woman, who returned the vehicle an hour later and alleged that it had developed mechanical problems. The vehicle was reportedly in perfect condition when detectives checked it.

Investigators have reportedly lifted a number of fingerprints from the car.

The bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two maids, who were the only persons at home. They reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.

Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.

Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks were in front of his property.

According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.

He said that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demanded that the women hand over gold, after which the men ransacked his home in search of valuables.

The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men hurried out of the yard and escaped in a waiting car.