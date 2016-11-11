Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Robbery at Rohee’s home…Woman who rented car gave fictitious name and address

Nov 11, 2016 News 2

Police were yesterday still trying to track down the woman who rented the car in which three bandits escaped after Wednesday’s daring robbery at the Eccles, East Bank home of PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee.

Clement Rohee’s Eccles residence.

Clement Rohee’s Eccles residence.

Investigations by police revealed that the woman gave a fictitious name and address while renting the vehicle from a Croal Street auto dealer.
Detectives found this out when they attempted to locate her.
According to information, the auto dealer claimed that he had rented the car to a woman, who returned the vehicle an hour later and alleged that it had developed mechanical problems. The vehicle was reportedly in perfect condition when detectives checked it.
Investigators have reportedly lifted a number of fingerprints from the car.
The bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two maids, who were the only persons at home. They reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.
Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.
Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks were in front of his property.
According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.
He said that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demanded that the women hand over gold, after which the men ransacked his home in search of valuables.
The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men hurried out of the yard and escaped in a waiting car.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final Leg…Leon Dorado Int’l Hotel & Bar sponsors Joel Neblette

CMRC Final Leg…Leon Dorado Int’l Hotel & Bar sponsors...

Nov 11, 2016

-Speedster promising to be in the mix Superbike racer Joel Neblette added his name to the list of local riders who will be throwing down the gauntlet to the foreign invasion this Sunday when the...
Read More
Windies Women suffer defeat after batting flop

Windies Women suffer defeat after batting flop

Nov 11, 2016

FAT System to be introduced at National Schools’ Championships

FAT System to be introduced at National...

Nov 11, 2016

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Nov 11, 2016

Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine clash in 20/Twenty affair today at GCC

Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine...

Nov 11, 2016

Messiah Primary triumph

Messiah Primary triumph

Nov 11, 2016

BCB Tenelec 50-over tourney…Wins for Upper Corentyne, Blairmont, West Berbice and Young Warriors

BCB Tenelec 50-over tourney…Wins for Upper...

Nov 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch