Rent-a-Tent launches VIP Pavilion at Giftland Mall today

Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM
-Fans will have opportunity to meet motor racing stars
Rent-a-Tent will launch its VIP Pavilion today during a Meet and Greet Ceremony with competitors of Sunday’s Caribbean Motor Racing Champinship that will be held, at the South Dakota Circuit.
The Ceremony will be held at the Giftland Mall entrance and is open to all members of the public, starting from 19:00 hrs.
According to a release from the Organisers, fans will have the opportunity to mingle with the drivers and riders and receive autographed copies of the Fast Lane Magazine.
