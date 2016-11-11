Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine clash in 20/Twenty affair today at GCC

Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda sward, will be teeming with activity this evening when two cricket teams, Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine of the USA oppose each other in a highly anticipated 20/Twenty affair.
Payless Combine will be captained by Lennox Cush and includes a competent line up the likes of Joseph Ramkumar, Anand Sooknarine, Boodan Baksh, Zanzen Hassan, Brian Ransaran, Michael James, Peter Persaud, Tulsie Sooklall, Orlando Dass and Malonee Ramphal.
The Tri State Masters Combine of the USA will be captained by Anand Persaud with other members of the squad being Dananam Magru, Zameer Hassain, Lalta Grainda, George Gravesande, Reaz Khan, Fanil Persaud, Vibert McLenan, Satro Singh, Sudesh Persaud and David Lall.
Activities are sponsored by Factory Price, Payless Variety Store and Star Party Rental. Admission is free.
