Murder charge looms for woman, lover

– as DPP advices detective to take statement from eyewitness

A woman and her lover are likely to face murder charges by next week, once detectives obtain

a statement from an eyewitness.
Alexis Turpin and her lover, Stefon Barlow allegedly stabbed Sherwin Johnson about the body with a crow bar, after he caught her in bed at their Lodge, Georgetown home with Barlow on July 2.
Johnson, the father of Turpin’s child, was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical state. His condition never improved and he succumbed to his injuries in August. The couple is currently before the court, charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Johnson with intent to commit murder.
Turpin, 25, a cook, and Barlow, 23, a mechanic, are currently on remand.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that further investigation be conducted in the matter before filing a charge for the capital offence.
When the matter was called yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers informed the court on the instruction he received. He said that the DPP has advised that the investigating rank in the matter take a statement from an individual who witnessed the beatings, before the new charge can be filed.
The new charge could be instituted by next Wednesday, November 16.
According to reports, Johnson and Turpin shared a relationship at Lodge, Georgetown. It was reported that Johnson arrived home on the day in question and found Turpin in bed with Barlow. A heated argument ensued between the parties which escalated into a fight, during which the two accused dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with the metal object.
Subsequent to the man’s death, Prosecutor Jeffers had dispatched the case file to the DPP seeking advice on the way forward, as it relates to charging the couple with murder.

