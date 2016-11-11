Messiah Primary triumph

Messiah Primary School defeated No. 68 Primary by 18 runs when the National Sports Commission Primary School Windball tournament continued recently in Berbice.

Playing at No. 71 Play Field, Messiah Primary batted first and scored 39-3 off their allotted five overs, while No. 68 responded with 21-5. No. 56 Primary beat New Market Primary by 11 runs. No. 56 Primary took first strike and managed 31-1, New Market Primary replied with 20-4. Crab Wood Creek Primary scored 19-2 before restricting Skeldon Primary for 14-4. No. 59 Primary got 25-5, while Crab Wood Primary responded with 29-4.

Messiah Primary posted 49-2, while No. 56 Primary were limited to 2-18 in reply. In the final, Messiah Primary got 33-4 and restricted Crab Wood Creek Primary for 21-9.

In the female segment, Skeldon Primary made 21-6, batting first while Crab Wood Creek Primary replied with 23 without loss. N0. 56 Primary were restricted to 15 against Massiah Primary who replied with 16-1. New Market Primary scored 26-4; Massiah Primary made 20 with out lost in response.

In the final, Messiah Primary managed 21 without loss; Crab Wood Creek Primary in reply were restricted to 20-5.

Meanwhile, the organiser Alistair Munroe thanked the Regional Education Officer Region #6, the Schools especially those from Black Bush Polder, management and staff of Rose Hall Estate, Sidney Kennard of Bush Lot Farm Ground and teachers.