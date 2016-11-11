Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Messiah Primary triumph

Nov 11, 2016 Sports 0

Messiah Primary School defeated No. 68 Primary by 18 runs when the National Sports Commission Primary School Windball tournament continued recently in Berbice.

Participants prior to the games.

Participants prior to the games.

Playing at No. 71 Play Field, Messiah Primary batted first and scored 39-3 off their allotted five overs, while No. 68 responded with 21-5. No. 56 Primary beat New Market Primary by 11 runs. No. 56 Primary took first strike and managed 31-1, New Market Primary replied with 20-4. Crab Wood Creek Primary scored 19-2 before restricting Skeldon Primary for 14-4. No. 59 Primary got 25-5, while Crab Wood Primary responded with 29-4.
Messiah Primary posted 49-2, while No. 56 Primary were limited to 2-18 in reply. In the final, Messiah Primary got 33-4 and restricted Crab Wood Creek Primary for 21-9.
In the female segment, Skeldon Primary made 21-6, batting first while Crab Wood Creek Primary replied with 23 without loss. N0. 56 Primary were restricted to 15 against Massiah Primary who replied with 16-1. New Market Primary scored 26-4; Massiah Primary made 20 with out lost in response.
In the final, Messiah Primary managed 21 without loss; Crab Wood Creek Primary in reply were restricted to 20-5.
Meanwhile, the organiser Alistair Munroe thanked the Regional Education Officer Region #6, the Schools especially those from Black Bush Polder, management and staff of Rose Hall Estate, Sidney Kennard of Bush Lot Farm Ground and teachers.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final Leg…Leon Dorado Int’l Hotel & Bar sponsors Joel Neblette

CMRC Final Leg…Leon Dorado Int’l Hotel & Bar sponsors...

Nov 11, 2016

-Speedster promising to be in the mix Superbike racer Joel Neblette added his name to the list of local riders who will be throwing down the gauntlet to the foreign invasion this Sunday when the...
Read More
Windies Women suffer defeat after batting flop

Windies Women suffer defeat after batting flop

Nov 11, 2016

FAT System to be introduced at National Schools’ Championships

FAT System to be introduced at National...

Nov 11, 2016

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Nov 11, 2016

Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine clash in 20/Twenty affair today at GCC

Payless Combine and Tri State Masters Combine...

Nov 11, 2016

Messiah Primary triumph

Messiah Primary triumph

Nov 11, 2016

BCB Tenelec 50-over tourney…Wins for Upper Corentyne, Blairmont, West Berbice and Young Warriors

BCB Tenelec 50-over tourney…Wins for Upper...

Nov 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch