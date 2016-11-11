Man walks into hospital with ‘ice pick’ in back

…after telling Rasta man to eat salt

A 23-year-old man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) around 15:00 hrs yesterday with an ice-pick stuck in his back. This was after he reportedly told a “Rasta man” to eat salt.

The victim has been identified as Seyon Persaud of Leopold Street, Georgetown.

According to information received, Persaud was walking near Stabroek Market in Georgetown with a friend, Sherwin Anthony, when the suspect looked at them and shouted, “fire, fire.”

The victim reportedly then told the suspect to go and eat salt. This resulted in the assailant going into his bag and rushing up to the man with an ice-pick in his hand and stabbing him in the back.

Upon seeing his friend attacked, Anthony ran for his life. Persaud was rushed to the hospital with the weapon protruding from his body.

Police sources yesterday said that no one has been arrested. Statements were taken from Anthony and a description of the suspect was given to the police.

At the hospital yesterday, Anthony said that he and Persaud were heading to the Wales Police Station on the West Bank Demerara to bail Persaud’s partner when the attack took place.

Up to press time, the victim was still receiving treatment at the GPHC’s Emergency Unit.