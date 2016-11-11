Incinerated styrofoam causes panic in Princes St.

Hundreds of passers-by including schoolchildren, flocked to ‘Old Smokey’ the incinerator at Princes Street, Georgetown, after a massive column of black smoke engulfed the area, sending residents into a state of panic

and creating traffic disorder.

Fire tenders blasted through the city streets, schoolchildren were running across busy intersections and police patrol vehicles stood ready to render assistance.

It was after the smoke disappeared, all fingers were pointing to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials that were still on the scene.

According to residents, the Agency set fire to Styrofoam boxes at the incinerator. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was not informed of the operation.

“Incidentally, some Styrofoam boxes were burning and it got out of control that created such a smoke. We informed the EPA that once they have got such activities, they should inform the authorities so that we coordinate with them, as we are the competent authority with regard to dealing with fires,” a Senior Fire Service official said.

Styrofoam is non-biodegradable and takes at least 500 years to decompose. This is evident in the drains, roadsides and other public places where Styrofoam products are littered. The Styrofoam products, along with other materials, clog the drains, restricting proper drainage and contribute to flooding and the proliferation of vector-borne diseases. In addition to the above-mentioned impacts, the use and disposal of Styrofoam places severe economic burden on the public coffers and society.

Earlier this year, a ban was imposed on the importation of Styrofoam.

EPA officials who were present at the incinerator declined to comment. The question of whether the styrofoam that was being burnt was seized from businesses went unanswered.