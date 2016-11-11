Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

Husband slaps wife over cheating allegation – Court hears

Nov 11, 2016

A man yesterday appeared before Magistrate Leslie Benjamin to answer to the charge of unlawful assault.
It is alleged that on November 7, last, at 70 Norton Street, Lodge, Bodes Persaud unlawfully assaulted his wife Seefonie Nirgnin. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge when it was read to him by the magistrate.
In his explanation, he told the court that on the day in question he heard from a few friends that his wife was having an affair with another man and when he confronted her, she denied the allegation. “When I asked her for the second time she denied, so I fly in a passion and give her two slaps and a punch, but she telling people is three slaps.”
Based on his explanation the court entered a not guilty plea.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that the defendant and the Virtual Complainant (VC), had lived together for 14 years, and on the day in question the defendant accused the VC of having an affair with another man and when she refused to answer him, he got annoyed and started to slap her across the face and punch her in her face.
The woman subsequently made a report at the Police Station and the defendant was arrested and charged with the offence.
The Magistrate placed the defendant on $40,000 bail and referred him to Help and Shelter, until the completion of the trial.
Magistrate Benjamin also advised the couple to seek counselling which would better their relationship.
However Seefonie Nirgnin told the court that it is not the first time the defendant hit her “he does beat me every time I go out, I want to leave”.
Persaudwill make his next court appearance on November 25.

