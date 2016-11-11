Furniture World decorates Flying Ace Cycle Club track attack meet

The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice on Wednesday received a sizable financial donation from the principals of the popular Furniture World Business establishment of New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The donation is for the club’s fourth annual 2016 track attack cycling event slated for Sunday November 13th at the Rose Hall Community Center Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

The handing over was done by Proprietor Janet Hykel and her assistant Janet Blackman to cyclist Zaman Khan and coach Randolph Roberts at the business entity’s office at Main and King Street, New Amsterdam.

Speaking at the ceremony Ms. Hykel stated that the company always takes it cooperate responsibility seriously and gives back generously especially in educational activities and those that benefit youths.

She said that over the years the company has always been on board with the FACC because the club has a good track record and has been a pacesetter over the years.

Roberts for his part congratulated Ms. Hykel and her staff for continuing to stick by the club and wished them all the best in the future.

He said that the event is usually staged just before the National School Athletics, cycling and swimming championships, as it is used as a warm up for the many athletes from the three districts in Berbice.

There will be a number of cycling events of various distances for all categories, class and age of riders. Apart from cycling there will also be football, softball cricket, volleyball and flat races and a number of novelty events on the day.

There will be events for open riders, juniors, juveniles, BMX, veterans, school boys, starters, females and school girls including the 5000, the 3000 and 1500meters events and the devil take the hindmost.

There will also be flats races of various, categories, distances and age groups including the much anticipated 100M and 200M events.

Cyclists and athletes from all over Berbice including New Amsterdam, Canje, West Berbice and Corentyne are expected to trek to the venue to be a part of the day’s activities.

The day’s event is expected to begin at 10:00 hrs.

Among other sponsors on board so far are First Impression Hotel, Hampshire Corentyne Berbice, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, A. Ally and Sons, Fix It Electronics establishment, Mara And Sons Business establishment, Payless Variety Store, Lewis and Sons and Water Chris Hotel. (Samuel Whyte)