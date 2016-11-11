Election outcome will not affect Guyana-US relations – Ambassador Holloway

By Abena Rockcliffe- Campbell

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway, does not advise that Guyana brace itself for

any major change with regard to its relationship with the world power. Holloway said that he does not foresee anything that Guyana should be worried about on the heels of Donald Trump’s recent election as United States President.

Kaieteur News interviewed Holloway yesterday, and the envoy was pointed to the fact that President-elect Trump had made a number of ‘worrying’ statements during the recently concluded campaign trail regarding immigration and his intention to redefine America’s foreign policy. Holloway was asked, based on those statements, if he foresees any changes in the good relations currently existing between Guyana and the United States. While the ambassador obviously could not have addressed the query with a 100 percent guarantee, he expressed great confidence that Guyana has nothing to worry about.

Holloway said that in his 27 years of working for Republicans and Democrats alike, he learnt that Presidential elections “rarely cause any significant changes to foreign policy.”

He said that “no one can predict the future”, but historically America’s foreign policy does not dramatically change after an election.

The Ambassador continued, “Our domestic politics stop at the borders. And therefore I am not anticipating any dramatic changes.” He was careful to say, “Of course, I cannot speak for President-elect Trump; and I am a good government employee and I will do whatever or leaders decide that we do. But in the end the election is over, we are all Americans; we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans, and I think Mrs. Clinton, President Obama and President-elect Trump have all said positive things.”

In response to a similar question to that posed to Ambassador Holloway, Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge said that “each leader has his or her own idiosyncrasies and I am sure Mr. Trump will be no exception.”

He said however that there is no reason to expect any change in the relationship between Guyana and the USA. Greenidge is assured of this because “there is no undercurrent that has to be reconciled or resolved.”

Nevertheless, the Foreign Affairs Minister admitted, “Of course change will come regarding intending policies. But we foresee a relationship that will continue to be tranquil and promising with the USA and its new President-elect, (Donald Trump)”.

Trump was recently elected to be the 45th President of the United States of America. He defeated former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in last Tuesday’s battle. Trump is a Republican. Republicans also enjoy a majority in the House and Senate.