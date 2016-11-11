CMRC Final Leg…Leon Dorado Int’l Hotel & Bar sponsors Joel Neblette

-Speedster promising to be in the mix

Superbike racer Joel Neblette added his name to the list of local riders who will be throwing down the gauntlet to the foreign invasion this Sunday when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club stages the final leg of the

Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (GMR&SC), at the South Dakota Circuit.

Neblette, who is being sponsored by Leon Dorado International Hotel & Bar situated at Fourth & Cummings Streets, will be astride a Suzuki 600cc monster which is expected to be in the hunt for top honours.

Speaking with the local speedster, he told this newspaper that he is extremely satisfied with the machine’s performance, having tested earlier in the week and is anticipating good results come Sunday.

According to Neblette, an experienced rider with a number of years in the sport, the team did some testing on the Dyno as well and was impressed with the bike’s reliability and speed and was looking forward to being on the podium on race day.

“I’m pretty confident of doing well, the bike is working well right now and it is all up to me to get the results we are hoping for,” Neblette stated.

Asked for a comment about the competition, Neblette said he is quite aware of the achievements of the riders from the USA and the UK, but felt that while they’ve come with big reputations, he believes that the locals’ knowledge about the South Dakota Circuit will certainly give them a distinct advantage over their rivals.

“I’ve heard about how good they are and they’ve also backed it up with some fantastic times, but racing against yourself and the clock is totally different than when other riders are in the race and everybody is battling for first place,” he said.

With a best lap time of 34:03 seconds, he did concede that they will have to ride out of their skins to beat the two top riders, who according to reports are hovering around the 33:04 seconds mark.

In response to why the fans should come out in their numbers to witness the imminent enthralling showpiece in the Superbike category, Neblette said that this segment of the sport has enjoyed a startling resurrection and assured fans and motor racing lovers that they will not disappoint.

Among the other riders to be on the starting grid are Elliott Vieira, cousins Matthew and Stephen and USA Bryce Prince and UK’s Matt Truelove, all of who will be fighting for the Caribbean title.