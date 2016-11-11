Chunilall Balgobin Memorial cricket and football set for Sunday – E’bo

Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

The second annual Chunilall Balgobin Memorial cricket and 5-a-side football competitions have been scheduled for Sunday at Walton Hall ground on the Essequibo Coast.
Four teams will battle for a top prize of $100,000 in a 10/10 cricket competition from 10:00hrs, while eight will vie for supremacy in the small goal 5-a-side football tournament which will commence at 18:00hrs; this carries a winning purse of $60,000.
Both competitions will be played on a knockout basis and will see some of the Region’s top players on show.
Walton Hall, Devonshire Castle, Henrietta Gunners and Pomeroon Oil Mill will contest the cricket while teams from Charity to Supenaam will play in the football tournament.
Additionally, there will be a dominoes competition, attraction for the children and promotions. Players and patrons will be given meals, while off field entertainment will be provided by models, Earthquake International and D J’s from Essequibo and Georgetown.
The event is being organised by Balgobin family and Virgin Promotions and sponsored by Banks DIH Ltd.

