Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update November 11th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Champion of Champions dominoes competition will be contested on Sunday at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt Park starting at 14:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000. The player of the final will receive $5,000.
All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams expected to take part are Mix Up, Spartans, C7, PSE, F and H, T and T, Gangster, Thunder, Specialist, Assassins, Frankies, Phantom, Killers, Pisces, Strikers, Master Rage, Scramblers, All Seasons and NA Killers.
Trophies are being donated by Faye Joseph, Linden Boston and Spartans.
