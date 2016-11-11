BCB Tenelec 50-over tourney…Wins for Upper Corentyne, Blairmont, West Berbice and Young Warriors

Upper Corentyne, Blairmont, West Berbice and Young Warriors registered victories when the BCB/Tenelec Inc. 50-over tournament commenced recently.

At Cumberland, Young Warriors defeated Tucber Park by 79 runs. Young Warriors batted first and scored 188 all out in 41 overs. Shimron Hetmyer struck 77, Alex Algoo made 36 and Linden Austin 24; Devon Clements claimed 3-22 and M. Persaud 2-13. Tucber Park were sent packing for 109 in 34 overs in reply. Eugene La Fleur made 29 as Royan Fredericks captured 3-14, Kassim Khan 2-11 and Austin 2-25.

At Skeldon, Upper Corentyne overcame the host by four wickets. Batting first, Skeldon were bowled out for 134 in 26.4 overs. Junior Blair scored 37; Totaram Persaud snared 3-24 and Lakeram Latchman 2-31. Upper Corentyne responded with 135-6 in 25.4 overs. Naeem Yacoob stroked 29 and Rishi Persaud 27 not out. Clavern Beresford bagged 5-19.

At Bush Lot, West Berbice beat Bush Lot Rising Star by 170 runs. The visitors posted 302 all out in 39.2 overs. Arthley Bailey made 63 and Quacy McPherson 59; Javed Saywack took 3 for 37, Renai Gransault 2 for 28, David Jones 2 for 36 and Akeem Miller 2 for 50. In reply, the home team were shot out for 132 off 26 overs. Andrew Dutchin took 4 for 24 and Keyron Fraser 2 for 7.

At Blairmont, the home team overcame Bush Lot by 71 runs. Bush Lot won the toss and inserted Blairmont in a match that was reduced to 40 overs a side due to early morning showers. The host struggled to 145 all out in 34.1 overs with Waqar Hassan and S. Baksh making 35 and 26 runs respectively. J. Harry and C. Harry took three wickets a piece. In reply, Bush Lot were sent packing for 74 with Hassan and Derick McAlmon taking four wickets each.

The competition continues this weekend.