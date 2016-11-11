Bartica Massacre trial…Court hears relatives witnessed autopsies of victims

State witnesses, Ingrid Ferreira, Zaheer Zakir and Faizul Ally testified yesterday during the Bartica massacre trial which continued yesterday at Georgetown High Court.

Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda’; Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Durant’; and Roger Anthony Simon, called ‘Goat Man’ are on trial for 12 counts of murder. The trial is ongoing before Justice Roxanne George and a mixed jury.

Yesterday, Ingrid Ferreira testified that on February 20, 2008, she visited the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) to witness a post mortem examination conducted on the body of her relative, Ignatius Ferreira called ‘Pakoo’, a former security guard.

The witness recounted that the autopsy was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh and a police officer. She said a funeral service was conducted at Sandy’s Funeral Home for the victim and he was later laid to rest at Sorrow Hill cemetery in Bartica, on February 23, 2008.

Zaheer Zakir also testified to witnessing the autopsy conducted on the body of his son, Zaheer Zakir Jr. The examination was conducted at GPHC by Dr. Singh in the presence of a Lance Corporal of Police.

Similarly, the third witness, Faizul Ally testified to witnessing the post mortem examination conducted on Faizal Ally, his nephew.

The witness led the evidence based on questions provided by State Prosecutors Diana Kaulesar and Stacy Goodings.

Defence attorneys, Roger Yearwood, Peter Hugh and Saphier Hussein declined to cross-examine the witnesses during the brief hearing.

Last week, state witness, Jaiwantie Singh, detailed testimony of how persons stormed her home at First Avenue Bartica, kicking down doors and firing gunshots during the 2008 Bartica massacre, in which a dozen persons were killed.

According to reports, on the night of February 17, 2008, several gunmen attacked Bartica, slaughtering a dozen people, including three police officers, during an hour-long attack. It was reported that the armed men attacked the community’s police station killing the officers there, before freeing prisoners. They then left with the vehicle assigned to the police station and went on a rampage, terrorizing the area.