‘Age is just a number’- Tramine-Forde Catwell

Tensions are running high ahead of this weekend’s International Race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, with team Barbados looking to upset the locals.

One such competitor was Tramine Forde-Catwell who has sent a strong message to the remainder of the field ahead of this weekend’s Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, saying “Age is just a number, I’m young but I know my talent.”

Forde-Catwell, who is no stranger to Guyana having been here thrice before, was speaking during a press yesterday at the GMR&SC’s Thomaslands facility.

“There isn’t really much preparation, we drove it the week before, it was ok, and just some slight tweaking for the atmosphere here that’s about it. However its working and I won’t have to do much preparation before the race meet,” He added.

He continued, “Every year is different for me, this is my third year coming. I didn’t have much practice before the car went into the container so we just want to get the car and get some practice.”

Meanwhile, group three competitors Shawn Eversely is not worried about his chances, though he has singled out a few competitors to watch on race-day, saying, “Guys like Paul Vieira are very fast, Danny Persaud once the car is working is very fast too so it’s just to work together and see if we can get some points.”

“As soon as we get the containers, we are going to get out there and feel the track, look to get a good qualifying position and look to finish all the races,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Speaking on behalf of the remainder of the team Kurt Seabra contended that team Barbados is a well put together unit out to cause some amount of trouble come race day.

He predicted tough battles in the various classes including the group four two wheel drive (2WD) where Mark Maloney will take on the best of the Guyanese as well as Trinidadian Franklyn Boodram and Jamaican Peter Rae.

The other members of the team are the Thompson Brothers, Kurt and Mark who will be in groups 3&4 and 2&3 respectively as well as Steve King (3&4) and Kenrick Husbands (2&3).

Jamaica statement-

In an earlier issued statement, the team was quoted as saying, that, “The RR’s will be tearing up South Dakota over the weekend both in the Gp4 4Wd and go 4 2Wd classes.”

“Without a doubt Jamaica will be taking home the 4Wd championship whereas I am fighting to move from 3rd place in the 2Wd class with some strong competition ahead! Norman will be exciting the fans on two wheels,” it continued.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Fly Jamaica for moving us across the Caribbean seas safely and in style, Seaboard Marine for their endless support of the CMRC and the safe passage of our race equipment.”

“Finally a BIG thank you to the GMRSC for their invitation and efforts in having our race equipment delivered to South Dakota on time.”

