WICB PCL 4-Day 2016/17… Hooper replaces Bishoo in opening match

Nov 10, 2016

Eon Hooper

After an impressive outing with the ball in the recent Jaguars 3-Day Professional Cricket League, off-spinner, Eon Hooper, has been selected as the replacement for leggy, Devendra Bishoo, for the opening round of the WICB PCL 4-Day 2016/17 between Guyana Jaguars and Jamaica Scorpions, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed.
Devendra Bishoo, who had wrecked Pakistan in their second Test against West Indies and finished with 18 wickets in the 3-match series, has been called up for the tri-series in Zimbabwe among the hosts, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The tour is scheduled for November 12 to 30 and contains seven ODIs.
Bishoo’s departure led to the selection of Hooper who accounted for the most wickets (44) in the Jaguars 3-Day Professional Cricket League. He had five five-wicket hauls with his best figure being 6/46 against Georgetown. The off-spinner also had a five-wicket haul in the Guyana Jaguars first practice match at Everest Cricket Club ground in preparation for the Regional 4-Day League.
Hooper showed great control, was consistent and witty in his approach to bowling and demonstrated high levels of confidence and positivity. He hails from Berbice and is a product of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. He represented Upper Corentyne in the Jaguars 3-Day League.
The Jaguars versus Scorpions match would be played at the Guyana National Stadium from November 11 to November 14, starting from 9:30 hours each day.

