Voir dire in Bartica massacre nears conclusion

The voir dire in the trial for three men charged for the 2008 Bartica Massacre may finally be at its end. After almost two weeks of the (trial within a trial) Justice Roxanne George will rule on the admissibility of the statement procured from accused, Dennis Williams
Williams, called ‘Anaconda’; Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Durant’; and Anthony Simon, called ‘Goat Man’ are on trial for 12 counts of murder.
The men are being represented by Attorneys Roger Yearwood, Peter Hugh and Saphier Hussein. The accused faced a lengthy cross examination from State Counsels, Diana Kaulesar and Stacy Goodings. He has since called witnesses to testify on his behalf.
Last week, state witness, Jaiwantie Singh, detailed testimony of how persons stormed her home at First Avenue Bartica, kicking down doors and firing gunshots during the 2008 Bartica massacre, in which a dozen persons were killed.
According to reports, on the night of February 17, 2008, several gunmen attacked Bartica, slaughtering a dozen people, including three police officers, during an hour-long attack. It was reported that the armed men attacked the police station killing the policemen before freeing prisoners.
They then left with the vehicle assigned to the police station and went on a rampage, terrorizing the community.
The gunmen arrived in the area by boat and departed in a similar fashion taking firearms they grabbed from the police station and a mining company.

