Trafficking in Person cases skyrocket

… number almost doubles what obtained in 2012 – Minister Lawrence

The number of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) cases is on the increase. This state of affairs was yesterday amplified by Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence.

Ms Lawrence, who was at the time speaking at the launch of the State of the World Population Report 2016 at the Kingston, Georgetown, Umana Yana, spoke of an alarming increase in alleged cases seen by her Ministry’s Counter TIP Unit.

Based on the cases seen by the Unit, TIP cases skyrocketed this year when compared to four years ago. Between the months of January and October 2016, there were 103 alleged victims of TIP. Since females usually account for the majority of cases reported it was not unexpected that the number of TIP cases this year noticeably increased. This translated to 97 females and six males TIP victims.

According to Lawrence, while the data currently in the possession of the Counter TIP Unit suggests that the number of alleged victims between the years 2012 and 2015 was fairly constant, for this year the number of cases is already unprecedented.

While in 2012 the alleged cases of TIP amounted to 54, in 2013 there were 56 and 59 in 2014. The cases continued to mount and reached 65 by 2015.

But the Minister observed yesterday, “Something is happening because for the period January to October 2016 there has been a significant increase almost doubling what obtained in 2012.” However, even amid her vocalised concern, Minister Lawrence cautioned, “This data refers to the number of suspected cases referred to the Ministry of Social Protection’s Counter TIP Unit and not actual confirmed cases within Guyana.”

But though only suspected, the Minister asserted that the data suggest that over the five-year period (2012-2016) the female victims of TIP far outstripped the male victims. She noted that the majority of alleged victims were under the age of 18 except in the years 2014 and 2015.

The work of the Counter TIP Unit is guided by statistical data and Minister Lawrence disclosed yesterday that once reported child victims of TIP are referred to the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA).

However, she disclosed that the Counter TIP Unit and CPA usually work together to prepare and implement an individualised victim-oriented care plan which focuses on protection and rehabilitation for victims.

But Minister Lawrence disclosed yesterday that as part of its operational procedure, the Counter TIP Unit references guidelines from the Combating of TIP Act and provides a number of services which include: protective care, medical services, counselling and guidance, among others, to address the needs of identified child trafficking victims.

Minister Lawrence highlighted, yesterday, “We are faced with many social challenges throughout all the administrative regions but more particularly in the hinterland areas, where access is difficult because of geographical, cultural and language factors.”

And she underscored yesterday that “the issues concerning our children are widespread and include child labour, child abuse, sexual violence, suicide, among others.”

But according to her, the issue of trafficking in children remains one of the critical areas that must be addressed in order to eliminate the violation of children’s rights.

She said that TIP is a worldwide social ill that has been known to have devastating impacts not only on children but the family, the community and the society at large. In fact she informed that this situation is one that results from a multiplicity of factors among which poverty looms threateningly.

“As populations grow and alleviating poverty becomes more difficult to manage, the incidence of trafficking in person will spiral globally with the heaviest toll being paid by our vulnerable adolescent girls and young women,” related Minister Lawrence.

While global statistics already highlight the large geographic inequality in the availability of resources, Minister Lawrence said that “unless stringent measures are put in place, our children will become more susceptible to global and exploitive employment arrangements.”

She therefore added, “We must intensify our efforts to curb this malignant ill and restore dignity and respect to our children in Guyana.”

Minister Lawrence asserted that currently there exist a number of laws aimed at protecting children among which are the Child Protection Act, the Sexual Offences Act, the Labour Act and the TIP Act.

“Each of these acts is geared to provide protection against perpetrators for our vulnerable group specifically women and children and where the welfare of the latter is involved the CPA is the agency that has responsibility for dealing with all matters relating to persons below the age of 18,” Minister Lawrence assured.