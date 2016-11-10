Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club meet now set for November 27th at Alness

After being postponed on a few occasions the horserace meet organised by the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facilities (RCMTC&SF) has been fixed for Sunday 27th November.

According to organiser Marcel Crawford Jr. the few hiccups experienced over the past month have been sorted and all systems are now in place for the meet to be held at the club’s track at Alness, Corentyne, Berbice.

Over $3M in cash, trophies and other incentives are up for grabs with eight races listed on the day’s card.

The events listed are the Alness open classic which will be contested over 600M for a first prize of $600,000 and trophy.

There is expected to be a G and lower event which has a first prize of $300,000 and trophy over 1300M.

The Guyana bred two-year-old horses will compete for $200,000 over 1100M.

The H and lower 1400M even will see the animals racing for a $200,000 and winner’s trophy.

The animals in the ‘J1’ class event will be competing for $140,000 winners over 1300M. The K and lower event will fetch a winning prize of $80,000 over 1100M.

There is a race for L1 animals over 1100M for a first prize of $60,000 and trophy.

The unclassified event will see the horses galloping over 1100M for $30,000.

There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers including top jockey, trainer and stable compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the RCMTC&SF.

Interested persons can make contact with Marcel Crawford Jr. on 678-5342 or Compton Sancho on 602-1567 for further details. (Samuel Whyte)