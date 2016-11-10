President Granger congratulates President-elect Donald Trump

President David Granger has extended congratulations to the President-elect of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump. He declared that he is confident that cordial relations between the two countries will continue.

Mr. Trump will become the 45th President of United States following his victory over Democratic Presidential Candidate, Mrs. Hillary Clinton.

Speaking with reporters at State House, the President said that he looks forward to working with the Trump Administration following the inauguration in January 2017. “I have already met with a senior officer of the Department of State, so we do not expect that there will be any significant alterations in relation to the cordial relations we have enjoyed with the United States, particularly with [respect to] the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative…

“We are concerned with security of the hemisphere and we are very confident that the American concerns about the security of the hemisphere will not diminish,” the President said.

He noted that the election was conducted in a transparent manner and pointed out that almost every country in the world was well aware of the progress of the election within the last six months. It is a democratic outcome and we respect American Democracy,” the Head of State said.