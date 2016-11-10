PI into KNews grenade attack… Prosecution set to call final witness

Police Inspector Neville Jeffers is winding down the case for the prosecution in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the grenade attack on Kaieteur News for which three men are charged.

A Police Corporal will be called as the closing witness.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail.

The other two accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

When the PI continued yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Prosecution Jeffers called Shelton Bourne, a security staffer at Kaieteur News to testify. This was done in the absence of defence counsels; with the accused declining to cross examine the witness.

After Bourne’s evidence, the prosecution was instructed by the Chief Magistrate to have all remaining witnesses present on November 21, for continuation. It was then that Prosecutor Jeffers indicated that he will be calling the police witness to gave new evidence.

He, however, told the court that he will be recalling Somal Sharma, Network Administrator at Kaieteur News and Police Sergeant Herbert Henry, the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ruimveldt Police Station, to the stand.

They were called earlier on to testify.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson, also known as ‘Abdue’, is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.